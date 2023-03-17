Former England captain Paul Collingwood heaped praises on India's star player Virat Kohli. He said that the batting maestro is back in form and now he is "a threat to all countries". After a wait of 1205 days, Virat Kohli last week finally registered a Test century, bringing up three figures on day four of the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad. Kohli brought up his 28th century in the format. There was a gap of 41 innings between his last Test hundred and this one, with the previous one coming over three years ago against Bangladesh in November 2019. The right-handed batter scored 186 runs as his knock played a crucial role in helping India play out a draw with Australia and eventually book a World Test Championship final with Australia.

Paul Collingwood said Virat is a world-class player and he doesn't need to prove things.

"He is back in form and a threat to all countries now. He is a class batter who can score run anywhere in any situation," Collingwood told ANI.

Kohli currently has a total of 75 international centuries to his name. He stands second on the list of batters with most international tons that is topped by Sachin Tendulkar.

Meanwhile, Collingwood also talked about Rishabh Pant and wished him a speedy recovery.

Sponsored by Vuukle

"He is the best batsman. The way he plays is awesome and he has the ability to turn around the game, but unfortunately, he isn't part of cricket this time. I would love to see him back on the field...the world (of) cricket needs him badly," Collingwood said.

Pant met with a car accident last year on the Delhi-Dehradun highway and he is recovering from multiple injuries.

(With ANI Inputs)