The one incident that got the cricket world talking the most on the first day of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne was Virat Kohli's altercation with Sam Konstas. The brief showdown took place after the 10th over of the Australian innings on the opening day of the fourth Test here when the players were crossing over. Kohli and Konstas bumped shoulders while moving across the pitch in the face off that was initiated by the travelling star. Kohli was eventually charged with breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct by on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Michael Gough, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Shawn Craig.

"Virat Kohli has been fined 20 percent of his match fee and awarded one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct," the ICC said. He accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft at the end of day's play.

Many Australian experts predicted that ICC may ban Kohli for one match but it did not.

Here are the reasons why Kohli escaped with a ban:

A player can get maximum of two demerit points in case of Level 1 breach. Four demerit points can be given to a player in case of a Level 2 breach. Four demerit points over a period of two years lead to a suspension of one Test. This is the first demerit point that Kohli has logged since 2019. In fact, it is rare for a player to get four demerit points at one go for breach of the code of conduct. South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada got three demerit points for a spat with Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella during an ODI in 2017.

Kohli's match fee for the game was to be Rs 15 lakh but that amount would be reduced to Rs 12 lakh owing to the fine.

While punishing Kohli, ICC mentioned Article 2.12 of the Code of Conduct in its press release.

Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct relates to: "Inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match."

The rule book further adds: "Note: Any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited in cricket. Without limitation, Players will breach this regulation if they deliberately, recklessly and/or negligently walk or run into or shoulder another Player or Umpire.

"When assessing the seriousness of the breach, the following factors (without limitation) shall be taken into account: (i) the context of the particular situation, including, without limitation, whether the contact was deliberate (i.e. intentional), reckless, negligent, and/or avoidable; (ii) the force of the contact; (iii) any resulting injury to the person with whom contact was made; and (iv) the person with whom contact was made."

Further the ICC says that Level 1 and Level 2 breach will happen "in the case of contact with Players, Player Support Personnel or any other person."

Level 3 and level 4 breach will happen "in the case of contact with Umpires and Match Referees."

