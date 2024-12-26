Vinod Kambli, former India cricketer, was admitted to a private hospital in Thane on Saturday after health complications. Dr Vivek Dwivedi, who is leading the team treating the cricket star, stated that Kambli had a high-grade fever when admitted. On Thursday, Dwivedi provided another update on Kambli's condition and said the ex-India batter may be discharged in the next few days. He also said that there might be some fluid retention.

"Yes, there is one condition. So, we call it NPH. But it will improve with the help of medicine. No surgeries are required. Neither further clots etc. Only with the help of medicine will it subside. So he will need a good rehabilitation. Rehabilitation means physiotherapy and nutritional support," Dr Vivek Dwivedi, chief intensivist of Akruti Health City Hospital, said on Vickey Lalwani's YouTube channel.

"He will need a close monitoring. He will need rehabilitation, for which he will need money. He will need good physiotherapist twice a day, along with it he will need good nutritional support, speech therapy, there is some slurring. Rehabilitation is something which he will need. He will need good monitoring after discharge."

The doctor also said that Kambli is facing memory loss too.

"Yes, there is a little bit of impairment of memory function also. Definitely, there is some impairment. Neurodegenerative changes are there. So again, with the help of time and good rehabilitation, he will probably start functioning normally again. But not like 100 per cent, but definitely he will achieve 80-90 per cent of the memory, that previous memory," Dwivedi said.

"This happens. Earlier, he was ethanolic. Three-four months back he stopped alcohol and smoking. At that time, he was ethanolic. Sometimes, that can cause it (memory loss). At present there is complete abstinence of alcohol. There is now withdrawal symptom too."