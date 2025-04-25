Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) edged out Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Friday, keeping their slim playoff hopes alive. Harshal Patel bagged a four-fer as SRH bowled CSK out for 154, before Ishan Kishan, Kamindu Mendis and Nitish Kumar Reddy played handy cameos to see their side through with eight balls to spare. With his defeat, CSK almost bowed out of the play-offs race even as SRH stayed alive theoretically. CSK remained bottom of the points table while SRH jumped a place to rise to the eighth spot. This was SRH's first win at the Chepauk against CSK.

Here's how the IPL 2025 points table looks like after CSK vs SRH:

Sent into bat, CSK witnessed a horrendous start as they lost Shaik Rasheed in the first ball off Mohammed Shami, caught by Abhishek Sharma at first slip. It was a perfect Test match delivery, pitched on length outside off and shaped away with the batter just poking at it.

Young Ayush Mhatre (30 off 19) was, however, going great guns, picking up boundaries at will with his attacking batting against Shami, SRH skipper Cummins and Unadkat.

Sam Curran was the next CSK batter to depart as he top-edged a Harshal delivery to Aniket Verma at deep midwicket.

There was more agony in store for CSK as a well-set Mhatre was caught by Ishan Kishan off Cummins in the sixth over as the hosts managed only 50 for 3 in the power play.

In the seventh over, Harshal dropped a dolly off Zeeshan Ansari to hand Ravindra Jadeja (21) a life and the veteran India batter utilised it to strike Ansari over long-on for a huge six.

But Jadeja's stay was cut short by Kamindu Mendis, who cleaned up his stumps soon.

At the halfway mark, CSK reached 76 for four in 10 overs.

But Shivam Dube (12 off 9) and Brevis (42 off 25) had other plans as they took the attack to the opposition with their power hitting.

While Dube hit Shami for two exquisite boundaries through covers in the 11th over, Brevis clobbered Mendis for three maximums in the next over to keep up the run rate.

Drafted into the side, Brevis was in destructive mood as he clobbered Harshal for another six before being brilliantly caught by a diving Kamindu at long off.

However, CSK lost wickets in a heap as Dube was holed out by Abhishek at long-on off Unadkat in the next over.

In came Dhoni in his 400th T20 match, but he too failed to fire as the veteran batter slashed a Harshal delivery straight to Abhishek at point.

Towards the end, Hooda tried his best to lift the innings and managed to take CSK past 150.

(With PTI Inputs)