Sri Lanka and Chennai Super Kings' batting all-rounder Kamindu Mendis pulled off a sensational catch during the side's IPL 2025 match vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Friday. CSK batter Dewald Brevis smashed a powerful flat shot down the ground at long-off where Mendis was stationed. It was a half-volley from SRH pacer Harshal Patel and Brevis had slammed it really hard. The ball was curving away from Mendis but the ambidextrous jumped to his left to take a superb catch. "Catch of IPL," said former India captain Ravi Shastri on-air. Meanwhile, his fellow commentator Ian Bishop, a former West Indies player said, "Which is his weak side we never know." Even SRH CEO and co-owner Kavya Maran was also left impressed with the catch.

SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first against CSK in their IPL 2025 clash at Chepauk.

MS Dhoni's struggling CSK, sitting at the bottom with just two wins in eight matches, is taking on SRH, placed at an equally poor position at number nine, with six losses in their eight matches. The loser will have to settle for the wooden spoon and an increased risk of elimination. Both teams have won just one match in their last five games.

During the toss, SRH skipper Cummins said, "We are going to have a bowl first. Chennai is always a big game, coming off a couple of losses, but it is a new venue and the boys are up for it. If the wicket is good, backing them to get a big total and otherwise also, backing them to do well. The pitch looks a little bit dry."

CSK skipper Dhoni said, "Dew was the main reason why we also wanted to bowl first. In almost all the departments, when you are not playing good cricket, chances are there will be pressure on the other guys as well. We want to get the process right and that is what we are looking to aim for the rest of the games. We are looking at one game at a time and we are looking at a few combinations and have confidence in your ability and execute what you want to. We are not too sure how the wicket is. The groundsmen are trying their level best, I feel the old red soil wicket was a good one, the one before the 2010 Champions League T20."'

(With ANI Inputs)