Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja failed the bat gauge test during his side's IPL 2025 match against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday. The incident happened in the fifth over after the dismissal of Sam Curran. As soon as Jadeja walked out to bat, on of the on-field umpires was quick to check his willow multiple times. Jadeja seemed a bit agitated while the umpire was passing the gauge through his bat, before eventually signalling at the dugout for more bats.

Jadeja even smashed his bat on the ground a couple times so that his bat could pass the test. After banging his bat, Jadeja asked the umpire to check his bat again, but it didn't pass the test this time either.

While this incident left Jadeja a bit frustrated, former Australia captain Michael Clarke praised the BCCI for introducing the bat gauge test in IPL 2025.

"The bat you take out on the ground-that's the only one that needs to be checked. Then, if you break it or get a new one, check it again. I like this new rule," Clarke was heard as saying on air.

Umpires changed Ravindra Jadeja's bat. pic.twitter.com/FlGHxylLae — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 25, 2025

Meanwhile, Harshal Patel snared four wickets as SRH bowled out five-time champions CSK for a modest 154 all out.

In what is a probable must-win match for both sides, SRH bowlers executed their plans to perfection to limit CSK in their own den.

Harshal (4/28), who cleverly used change of pace, was complemented well by skipper Pat Cummins (2/21), ambidextrous spinner Kamindu Mendis (1/26), veterans Mohammed Shami (1/28) and Jaydev Unadkat (2/21).

Dewald Brevis (42 off 25) was the top scorer while Deepak Hooda (22 off 21) played some lofty shots towards the end to take CSK plus 150-run mark.

(With PTI Inputs)