For the second season in a row, Chennai Super Kings have missed out on a spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs. The franchise, in all likelihood, will finish among the bottom two sides in the 10-team points table. The crisis in the team this season has been such that MS Dhoni has had to return to lead the team after skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad got injured. CSK, at present, neither have a good replacement for Dhoni as a wicket-keeper, a deputy captain for the future nor players who can be banked upon to carry the team's legacy forward.

CSK, one of the most successful franchises in the league's history, have disappointed fans to the extent that questions are being raised over the franchise's project in the future. Many also wonder if it's time for the management to move on from Dhoni as a player. There are those too, who feel Dhoni should've retired a few seasons ago. But, Indian cricket great Sunil Gavaskar isn't in agreement.

"Any player makes decisions not so much for himself, but for what is likely to be good for the team. Whatever decision MSD made about playing this season would have been based solely on what's best for CSK," Gavaskar said in a chat with Sports Today.

"Any future decision he takes will also depend entirely on what's good for CSK, not necessarily what's good for himself."

Many in the CSK management feel the team got it wrong in the auction itself this season. For CSK, Gavaskar feels the bowling attack needs to be strengthened. He even said that Chennai's scouting team is not on par with their rivals.

"First and foremost, they need to get their auction strategy right. I'm not too sure their scouting team is as effective as those of other franchises. That said, scouts shouldn't rely solely on leagues like the Jharkhand League, UP League, or others like them. Success in those leagues, often played on smaller grounds against relatively ordinary bowling attacks, doesn't necessarily translate to higher levels," Gavaskar said.

"Many players who dominate these leagues with big hitting often fail when they face international-quality bowling. So, if you're scouting talent, focus more on the bowlers. Strengthening the bowling attack is critical if your bowlers can restrict the opposition and consistently take wickets, you have a real edge," Gavaskar added.