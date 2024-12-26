Former India batter Shikhar Dhawan shone in the world of cricket to get immense fame, but his personal life has been really hard of late. Having been separated from his wife Ayesha Mukherjee, Dhawan has not been able to meet his son Zoravar in person for two years now. On Thursday, Zoravar turned 10 and an emotional Dhawan could not hold himself back from putting up a heart-wrenching post for his son. "No matter the distance, even if we can't connect as we once did, you will always be in my heart. Wishing you a year filled with madness, love, and happiness, Zora beta!" wrote Dhawan on Instagram.

Making his India debut in 2010, Dhawan leaves behind a legacy studded with milestones. He amassed over 10,000 international runs across formats, with 6793 ODI runs at a remarkable average of 44.11 and a strike rate of 91.35. His Test debut in 2013 against Australia was unforgettable, with an 85-ball century - the fastest by a debutant - eventually leading to a dazzling 187. In T20Is, Dhawan tallied 1759 runs with a strike rate of 126.36.

Dhawan's ODI prowess stood out, especially during India's 2013 Champions Trophy victory, where he scored 363 runs to clinch the Golden Bat award. In the IPL, his consistency shone brightly as he became the tournament's second-highest run-scorer with 6,769 runs.

In 34 Tests, he scored 2315 runs at an average of 40.61, and in 68 T20Is, 1759 at a strike rate of 126.36.

Dhawan represented Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in the IPL, where he is the second-highest run-getter behind Kohli. His 6769 runs came across 222 matches at a strike rate of 127.14.

In domestic cricket, Dhawan's early years coincided with the Ranji Trophy success for Delhi; he was part of the title-winning team in 2007-08 when Delhi beat Uttar Pradesh at the Wankhede. He was also the top run-scorer at the Under-19 World Cup in 2004.

(With IANS Inputs)