David Warner made an emphatic start to his farewell Test series against Pakistan with a brilliant century on Day 1 of the first Test match in Perth on Thursday. Warner looked completely at ease against the Pakistan bowling attack and was able to score his first ton in almost a year. Ahead of the series, Warner was involved in a huge controversy after former teammate Mitchell Johnson wrote in his column that Warner's selection for the series was due to the fact that he announced his plans to retire and not because of his form. However, following the century on Thursday, users on social media came up with multiple memes and posts that prominently featured the former Australia pacer.

Warner brought up his 26th Test century Thursday and his first in a year to silence the critics in what is expected to be his Test series finale.

The 37-year-old came into the opening Test under pressure after a lean spell and with former paceman Mitchell Johnson questioning why he deserved a farewell tour.

Warner, in his 110th Test, responded in typical swashbuckling fashion, crashing 14 fours and one giant six to reach his ton off 125 balls on day one.

It was his first century since a battling 200 against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground a year ago.

Australia were 190-2 when Warner brought up three figures, with Steve Smith not out on 16.

Usman Khawaja was out for 41 and Marnus Labuschagne departed for 16

Pakistan have never won a Test series in Australia and have failed to win a Test in the country since 1995.

They were beaten by an innings in both matches in Australia four years ago, when Warner ominously scored 154 and 335 not out.

Australia made just one change from their last Test, against England in July, with spinner Nathan Lyon fit again and back in the side.

Pacemen Aamer Jamal and Khurram Shahzad made their debuts for Pakistan under new captain Shan Masood.

(With AFP inputs)