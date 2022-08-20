Ben Stokes-led England were given a reality check in the 1st Test of the three-match series against South Africa as the hosts stumbled to an innings and 12 runs loss at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Friday. The 1st Test ended inside three days as Proteas bowlers made mockery of England's batting lineup and the 'Bazball' approach was a no-show. Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada bowled fiery spells, for which, England had no answers.

After the loss, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter to troll England as 'Bazball' backfired badly in the 1st Test.

"Bazball has done wonders in the fourth inns" SA: There will be no fourth inns," tweeted Jaffer.

This was England's first loss in Tests under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. Earlier this summer, England had won all four Tests (three vs New Zealand and one vs India). In all those games, England chased down steep totals.

South Africa had won the toss and elected to bowl. Kagiso Rabada then ran through England, taking a five-wicket haul, as the hosts were bowled out for 165.

The visitors then put on 326 in reply, with Sarel Erwee scoring a half-century and Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje adding some crucial runs down the order.

England's second essay with the bat saw little improvement, as they were bowled out for 149, giving South Africa a win by an innings and 12 runs.

Nortje claimed three wickets, while Rabada, Jansen and Maharaj took two apiece. Lungi Ngidi got just one wicket, but it was the big one of Joe Root.

The two teams will now face off in the second Test in Manchester beginning August 25.