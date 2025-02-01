India registered a thrilling victory over England in the fourth T20I match on Friday in Pune. Asked to bat first, India struggle a bit but managed to post 181/9 in 20 overs with Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube hitting half-centuries. Later, England got a terrific start but eventually fumbled against India's bowling lineup and got bundled out for 166. With this 15-run victory, India gained an unassailable 3-1 lead over England in the five-match series. Despite this win, India also sparked a small controversy during the match.

After the first innings, Shivam Dube did not take the field as he got hit by a short delivery from Jamie Overton while batting. In his place, pacer Harshit Rana came as a concussion substitute and made his T20I debut.

Rana made immediate impact in the game and walked away with the figures of 3/33. However, Rana coming-in as the replacement of Dube left many former cricketers, including England skipper Jos Buttler unhappy.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan took to X (formerly Twitter) and pointed out that pacer Rana cannot be a 'like-for-like' replacement of all-rounder Dube.

"How can an out & out bowler replace a batter who bowls part time !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!," Vaughan posted on X.

What does the rulebook says?

Rule 1.2.7.3 of the ICC playing conditions for concussion substitution states: "The ICC Match Referee should ordinarily approve a Concussion Replacement Request if the replacement is a like-for-like player whose inclusion will not excessively advantage his team for the remainder of the match."

Rule 1.2.7.7 states: "The decision of the ICC Match Referee in relation to any Concussion Replacement Request shall be final and neither team shall have any right of appeal."

This was not the first time that such a scenario took place for India. Back in 2020, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal came as a concussion sub for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in a T20I match against Australia and bagged the Player of the Match award with three wickets.