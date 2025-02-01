Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score Updates: Australia will be hoping that rain does not play spoilsport once again as they aim to bowl out Sri Lanka in their first innings on Day 4 of the first Test in Galle. Despite Australia restricting Sri Lanka to 136/5 and enjoying a 518-run lead, only 27 overs of play was possible on Day 3, as rain washed out the second and the third sessions entirely. Sri Lanka will be pinning their hopes on veteran batter Dinesh Chandimal, who is unbeaten on 63. Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc and left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann have taken two wickets each for Australia. (LIVE SCORECARD)