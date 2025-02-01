Harshit Rana had a fantastic T20I debut on Friday with the Indian cricket team pacer scalping three important wickets against England in the fourth T20I in Pune. However, Rana grabbed the spotlight after he came in as a 'like-for-like' concussion substitute for Shivam Dube. The latter, who scored 53, was hit on the helmet in the penultimate ball of the Indian innings by a Jamie Overton delivery. Following the mandatory concussion test, Dube was cleared to play. However, he was run out on the final delivery of the innings. Dube is a pace allrounder, while Rana has so far played the role of specialist fast bowler in the Indian cricket team.

The decision to play Rana in place of Dube almost drew similar reaction from several former cricketers, who felt that it was not a 'like for like' replacement.

"It's not really a like-for-like replacement if Harshit bowls….which he should. Ramandeep was the ideal ‘concussion replacement' for Dube," former India opener Aakash Chopra wrote on X.

"How can an out & out bowler replace a batter who bowls part time !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" former England captain Michael Vaughan wrote on X.

How can an out & out bowler replace a batter who bowls part time !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 31, 2025

Former India coach Ravi Shatri was cheeky and said the two players' "size and stature are the same".

"India were hugely advantaged with Harshit Rana coming in," Harsha Bhogle said on air.

"His performance was great. He gets his name in the hat to have a chance to play in the fifth T20I. He was brilliant. He assessed the batters quite well on a couple of occasion. He was not at fault. It's not the decision that he takes," Kevin Pietersen said after the match.

Harshit Rana picked his maiden wicket in the shortest format of the game as he dismissed Liam Livingstone in the 12th over of the innings. Livingstone went back to the pavilion after scoring just nine runs off 13 balls.

Advertisement

In his second over, the right-arm seamer conceded 18 runs in his over where he was slammed for two sixes and a four by the vice-captain and right-hand batter Harry Brook.

The 23-year-old player took his second T20I wicket on his debut in the third over as he dismissed the left-hand batter, Jacob Bethell, who went back to the dressing room after scoring just six runs from nine balls.

In his last over of the spell, the fast bowler gave away just six runs and took the wicket of Jamie Overton on the last ball of his spell. The speedster finished his spell with a figures of 4-0-33-3.

With agency inputs