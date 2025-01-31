Talented pacer Harshit Rana, who has played two Tests, quite surprisingly made a surprise entry into the India playing XI in the fourth T20I against England in Pune on Friday. Though initially not named in the XI, Rana was called upon to replace allrounder Shivam Dube as a 'like-for-like' concussion substitute after the latter was struck on the helmet in the final over of India's innings. Dube, who scored 53, was hit on the helmet in the penultimate ball of the Indian innings by a Jamie Overton delivery.

Following the mandatory concussion test, Dube was cleared to play. However, he was run out on the final delivery of the innings. Dube is a pace allrounder, while Rana has so far played the role of specialist fast bowler in the Indian cricket team.

Rana, who had recently played in the opening Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, came in to bowl in the 12th over and made an immediate impact, dismissing Liam Livingstone for 9. Rana finished with three wickets.

England skipper Jos Buttler appeared unhappy with the decision and was seen having a discussion with the umpires on the field. According to ICC's rules, teams are only allowed to name like-for-like replacements if a batsman is ruled out due to a concussion.

The decision to use Rana as a replacement of Dube did not go down well with many social media users, with some calling it cheating.

How Harshit Rana is a like to like replacement for Shivam Dube?



Is match refree dumb? Does he know anything about cricket?



This is proper cheating from BCCI. Shivam Dube is a part timer & is useless bowler in T20I who doesn't bowl in IPL as well for India much.



Shameful!! — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) January 31, 2025

Harshit Rana is like-for-like for Shivam Dube?



No wonder IND thought Reddy was a 4th fast bowler in AUS. — cricketingview (@cricketingview) January 31, 2025

Rather than concussion sub the right word used should be Impact Sub. https://t.co/F2SO8gAV3f — Prasanna (@prasannalara) January 31, 2025

It's outrageous to have Harshit Rana as a concussion sub for Shivam Dube (two completely different player types). India are literally playing with 12 players here. — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) January 31, 2025

India had posted 181/9 after being sent in to bat. The hosts won the match by 15 runs to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. The final T20I will be played in Mumbai on Sunday.

With PTI inputs