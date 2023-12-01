Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had become a topic of major controversy for putting with his feet on the World Cup trophy during his side's post-match celebrations. Australia won a record-extending sixth World Cup title last month after beating hosts India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In a viral picture, Marsh was captured putting his his feet on the World Cup trophy as the team celebrated their victory. He was on the receiving end of some harsh criticism, with many even suggesting that Marsh had the trophy and the game by doing the same.

It's been 12 days since Australia defeated India and Marsh has now finally broken his silence over the controversial gesture.

The 32-year-old has insisted he meant no disrespect for his viral celebration that caused a stir across India.

"There was obviously no disrespect meant in that photo at all. I haven't given it too much thought, I haven't seen a lot on social media even though everyone tells me it's gone off. There is nothing in that," Marsh told SEN.

Marsh amassed 441 runs in the tournament, but it was Travis Head who stole the limelight with his match-winning century in the final

However, India star batter Virat Kohli was named 'Player of the Tournament' having set a new record for most runs -- 765 -- at a single World Cup.

But Australia captain Pat Cummins had Kohli playing on for 54 in final, to leave India 148-4, a crowd of over 92,000 at the Narendra Modi Stadium fell into stunned silence.

Before the match, Cummins -- who finished the final with superb figures of 2-34 in 10 overs -- had said there was no better feeling for an opposition player than quieting a partisan home crowd.

Cummins, asked if dismissing Kohli was as sweet a moment as he had known in cricket, the 30-year-old replied: "I think so. We did take a second in the huddle just to acknowledge the silence that was going around the crowd.

"It just felt like it was one of those days where it was all made for him (Kohli) to score another hundred like he normally does -- so that was satisfying."

(With AFP inputs)