As Yuvraj Singh celebrates his 40th birthday on Sunday, India batter Shubman Gill extended his greetings to the former cricketer. Gill and Yuvraj, who announced his retirement from all formats of the game in 2019, share a great camaraderie as both can be seen often commenting on each other's social media posts. Taking to Koo, Gill wrote: "A fantastic cricketer and a wonderful human being. Thank you for all your guidance #YuvrajSingh paaji and I wish you a very happy birthday."

Having made his international debut in an ODI against Kenya in 2000, Yuvraj went on to play 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India, amassing more than 11,000 international runs.

The all-rounder also registered 17 hundreds and 51 half-centuries in a glittering career that spanned over 15 years. He was also a part of the Indian teams which won the 2007 T20 World, and the 2011 50-over World Cup.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill featured for India in the recently-concluded two-match Test series against New Zealand. He registered scores of 52, 1, 44 and 47 in the two Tests.

He, however, injured his elbow while fielding in the second Test in Mumbai. Hence, he has not been named in India's squad for the upcoming three-match Test series in South Africa.

Earlier this year, Gill had suffered a hamstring tear and had missed the five-match Test series in England.

India's Test squad for SA Tour: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.