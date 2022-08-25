Cheteshwar Pujara is currently going through a rich vein of form. He recently completed 5,000 List A cricket runs. The India Test veteran reached the landmark during Sussex's One Day Cup match against Middlesex at Hove on Tuesday. Pujara unleashed a rare side of him during his side Sussex's match against Middlesex, smashing 132 runs in just 90 balls with 20 fours and two sixes. He was striking runs at a great strike rate of 146.66. Earlier, in the season, Pujara featured for Sussex in the longer format too at the County Championship.

Accompanying him in the Sussex side was Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan, who is currently in the UAE for the Asia Cup. Now, Pujara has praised Rizwan. "I enjoyed my time with him, he is a very nice guy and a talented cricketer," he wrote on Twitter.

Pujara also voiced his opinion on ODI losing popularity. A twitter user asked him on the social media platform: "Do you think Is ODI cricket losing its popularity ??" To which, Pujara replied: "Unfortunately yes it is losing its popularity."

In an age where T20 franchise leagues are mushrooming throughout the world, several experts have felt that the real loser in the scenario is ODI cricket. Ever since the retirement of England all-rounder Ben Stokes from ODIs, many are speculating about the future of the 50-over format. A lot of former cricketers have also expressed their concern over whether ODI cricket is adding any value to the international calendar or not. Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has even gone to the extent of backing calls for reducing the number of overs in ODIs, saying ODIs have been played for 50 overs for far too long.