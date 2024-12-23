The Indian cricket team has reportedly chosen a spinner to replace Ravichandran Ashwin in the Border Gavaskar Trophy after the veteran star announced his retirement after the third Test in Brisbane ended in a draw on December 18. According to a report in Sportstar, young Mumbai spin allrounder Tanush Kotian has been included in the squad and will fly out to Australia on Tuesday. Kotian has not played any international match before.

The 26-year-old Kotian has played 33 First Class matches picking 101 wickets. In 20 List A matches he has 20 scalps while in 33 T20 games he has 33 wickets. The player previously toured Australia with the India A team ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

"Kotian has been added as a safety net and also to keep the squad number intact for the last two games. He only comes into the picture if either among Washy or Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) gets injured," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity. The bowling all-rounder picked two wickets and scored an unbeaten 39 for Mumbai in their Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Hyderabad on Monday.

Kotian has fond memories of the Melbourne Cricket Ground where he scored 44 batting at No. 8 for India A and looked the part. He already has 101 wickets to his name and 1525 runs with two centuries in 33 first-class games.

Originally, Axar Patel was supposed to be summoned to Australia but as per sources, the left arm spinner had sought a break after first two matches of Vijay Hazare Trophy due to a family commitment.

Kotian has been added to the squad following Ashwin's surprise retirement from international cricket following the draw Test in Brisbane. The 38-year-old ended his glorious career as the second highest wicket taker for India behind Anil Kumble.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday posted a heartwarming tribute video for recently retired spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who reflected on a very big promise he made to himself early in his career when Indian team registered a series loss against England at home. Ashwin, who announced his retirement at the end of the Brisbane Test against Australia on Wednesday, was a crucial architect of India's home domination that lasted for over 12 years and kickstarted after India's loss to England in a Test series in 2012.

India lost the series at home to England in 2012 by 1-2 and Ashwin was early in his international career during that series. Ashwin did end up as India's second-highest wicket-taker in that series with 14 scalps and overall at fourth spot, but his bowling average of 52.64 and no four or five-wicket hauls meant he was out-bowled by England pair of Monty Panesar and Graeme Swann (17 and 20 wickets respectively) and compatriot Pragyan Ojha, who topped the charts with 20 scalps at an average of around 30 and two five-wicket hauls and best figures of 5/45.

Ashwin, then a youngster, was dejected by this series loss and most importantly, a setback at familiar home conditions. In the BCCI video, Ashwin reminisced how he promised himself that he would make sure India would not lose a series once again at home.

"I made myself a promise in 2012, we lost a tricky series against England. I was very early in my career and I was just telling myself we are not gonna lose another one. Ever. And that is what I promised myself," said Ashwin.

With ANI and PTI inputs