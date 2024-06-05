USA will be up against Pakistan in Match 11 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. The match will be played at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas on June 6 at 09:00 PM IST.

USA vs PAK, Match Preview

USA have played one match in the tournament and will be looking to strengthen their hold of the top spot while Pakistan are playing their first game of this tournament. In their last five games, Pakistan have won two games and lost three.

USA vs PAK, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 148 runs. The pitch at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas is a balanced one with decent assistance for both batters and bowlers on offer. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending on the ground conditions.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 35 degrees Celsius and humidity is expected to be around 50%. 2.74 m/s winds are expected.

USA vs PAK, Dream11 Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi is a bowler with an average of 78 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 10 and can be a good safe pick for your Dream11 Team. He bowls left-arm fast and in the last five matches, Shaheen has taken 10 wickets.

Steven Taylor

Steven Taylor can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 69 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.4. Taylor is a left-handed batter. In the last five matches, he has scored 152 runs. He can also give you some bowling fantasy points, bowling off-break and in recent matches, he has taken four wickets.

Harmeet Singh

Harmeet Singh is an all-rounder with an average of 55 fantasy points in the last seven games and a fantasy rating of nine. He is a very inconsistent player in terms of fantasy points and can be a punt pick in your team. He bowls slow left-arm orthodox and in the last five matches, he has taken as many wickets. Harmeet also bats decently and in the recently played matches, he has scored 81 runs.

Babar Azam

Babar Azam is a batter with an average of 54 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.9 and is fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Babar is a top-order, right-handed batter. In the recent five matches, he has scored 200 runs.

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 53 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.3. He is a top-order, right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In the last five matches, he has scored 155 runs.

Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan is an all-rounder with an average of 44 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.4 and is a good to have player for your Fantasy Team. He is a right-handed batter. In the last five matches, Shadab has scored 25 runs. With the ball, he has taken one wicket in his recently played matches.

Haris Rauf

Haris Rauf is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 43 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.6. Rauf is a right-arm fast bowler and in the recently played five matches, he has taken seven wickets.

Jasdeep Singh

Jessy Singh can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 35 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.2. He bowls right-arm medium and in the recent five matches, Jessy has taken three wickets.

Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones is a punt player for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 33 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.3. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. In the recent five matches, he has scored 137 runs.

USA vs PAK, Squads

United States (USA): Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-Captain), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Gajanand Singh(travelling reserve), Juanoy Drysdale (travelling reserve) and Yasir Mohammad (travelling reserve).

Pakistan (PAK): Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmad, Usman Khan (wicketkeeper), Azam Khan (wicket-keeper), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi and Abrar Ahmed.

USA vs PAK, Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keepers: Monank Patel and Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Andries Gous and Aaron Jones

All-Rounders: Shadab Khan, Corey Anderson and Steven Taylor

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Harmeet Singh

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-Captain: Shaheen Afridi

