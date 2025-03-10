Team India lifted the Champions Trophy 2025 title, beating New Zealand in the final by four wickets in Dubai on Sunday. India orchestrated a brilliant run chase, and won with an over to spare. Celebrations erupted right after victory, with several heartwarming and wholesome moments being shared between the players. One such moment was when India's star batter Virat Kohli met pace spearhead Mohammed Shami's mother. Kohli greeted Shami's mother in a rather heartwarming moment, in visuals that were captured by the official broadcast.

In the video, Kohli can be seen bowing down to pay respect to Shami's mother by touching her feet - a common traditional gesture in India. All smiles, Kohli then goes on to seemingly take a photograph with Shami's family.

Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami: Two instrumental figures

A lot was debated and discussed regarding Kohli, 36, and Shami, 34, ahead of the tournament. However, come the big games, both players shone and led India to victory.

Virat Kohli finished as India's second highest run-scorer in Champions Trophy 2025, and the fifth overall. Kohli slammed a masterful century against Pakistan in the group stage, before guiding India to victory with a knock of 84 in the semi-final against Australia.

The Champions Trophy 2025 title becomes Kohli's fourth major ICC crown, and second when it comes to the Champions Trophy.

On the other hand, Mohammed Shami returned to form and full fitness when it mattered the most. Plagued by injury concerns and in a race against time to make it to the 15-man squad, Shami's comeback spoke volumes of his dedication.

Shami also came into the tournament with the added responsibility of being the sole experienced pacer in the side, after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out prior to the event.

However, despite all doubts, Shami took the responsibility in his stride. The 34-year-old began with a bang, picking up five wickets in the first Group A game against Bangladesh.

Shami also chipped in with three wickets in the semi-final against Australia, where he looked his best. Another wicket in the final meant that Shami finished as India's top joint-highest wicket-taker, alongside Varun Chakravarthy.

Following the disappointment of the 2023 World Cup final, India have now won two ICC tournaments on the trot without losing a single game - the T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy 2025. In all, India have now won 23 of their last 24 games in major ICC events.