Liam Livingstone's power-hitting prowess was on full show in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The England batter, who played for Punjab Kings, attained a massive strike-rate of 182.08 on way to scoring 427 runs in 14 games. He has continued that form in the T20 Vitality Blast in England. On Wednesday, playing for Lancashire against Derbyshire in Manchester, Livingstone hit five sixes and five fours to score 75 off just 40 deliveries. Courtesy his impactful batting, the Dane Vilas-led Lancashire reached a massive total of 219/6 in 20 overs and eventually registered a 17-run win.

Livingstone's innings was also witness to a funny incident. While the 28-year-old Livingstone was batting on 21 off 14 balls, he hit Scottish left-arm spinner Mark Watt for a huge six over deep mid-wicket. The ball landed in an area where construction work was going on and the commentators said on air: "How on earth do you find the ball in the middle of all that?"

However, the ball was found quite easily by the construction workers and was duly returned. "Shoutout to the builders who helped retrieve the match ball," Vitality Blast acknowledged the workers' effort in a tweet.

Watch: Construction workers find the ball after Liam Livingstone's monster hit

Shoutout to the builders who helped retrieve the match ball #Blast22 https://t.co/1cKEDkFWVQ pic.twitter.com/wWGKexREW0 — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 1, 2022

Here is a video of Livingstone's six:

Liam Livingstone is starting to tee off!



Watch him bat LIVE https://t.co/fvUbVrnZuz#Blast22 pic.twitter.com/tl6iEYZzZN — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 1, 2022

Livingstone has been known to hit big sixes. At the IPL 2022, he hit a monstrous 117m six off Gujarat Titans' Mohammad Shami. The fast bowler had bowled a short-of-length delivery that pitched on off stump, to which Livingstone swung hard and the ball got deposited into the top tier of the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy.

Such was the monstrosity of that six that even Shami was left astounded, as he was seen smiling as the ball was sent sailing. In the Punjab dugout, Livingstone's teammate and skipper Mayank Agarwal jumped out of his seat and was left astounded.