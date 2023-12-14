Pakistan announced their playing XI for the first Test match against Australia starting Thursday and one of the major decisions taken by the team management was to include Sarfaraz Ahmed as the wicket-keeper in place of Mohammad Rizwan. Rizwan has been a consistent performer for Pakistan cricket team in the recent past and he was one of the top performers when Pakistan played New Zealand at home in a Test series in 2022-23. Fans on social media were not pleased with his exclusion and several of them cited his brilliant record at home conditions to criticise the decision to include Sarfaraz in his place.

Sarfaraz over Rizwan again? Are you guys crazy? Stop making fun of pakistan cricket already — c (@gayomarlic) December 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Shan Masood's first Test outing as a skipper has seen a plethora of changes in the squad with all-rounder Aamir Jamal and right-arm pacer Khurram Shahzad bound to make their Test debut.

after looking at that pitch

Surely any sane man would prefer rizwan over sarfaraz — Ukasha(@ukasha_10) December 13, 2023

Jamal made his international debut for Pakistan in 2022 against England and also represented the Men in Green at the 19th Asian Games.

Absolute poor selection waiting for another embarrassment, how you select sarfaraz over Rizwan...Rip Pakistan Cricket — Mamoon Ilyas (@Khattak34541702) December 13, 2023

On the other hand, the Perth Test will mark Khurram's first outing for his nation.

Rizwan playing a test. Is it too much to ask for?! — Zuha. (@ZuhaMannan) December 13, 2023

Along with enlisting two new faces, some players are returning to the mix after missing a year of action with the red ball.

Faheem Ashraf is returning to don the white jersey while experienced wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed continues to be Pakistan's first choice, making Mohammed Rizwan wait for a role behind the stumps.

The opening combination has regularly featured for the Asian Giants for quite some time. After showcasing a good temperament in the recently concluded ODI World Cup, Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique will continue to open for Pakistan.

Former skipper Babar Azam will stay at his usual No. 4 spot, while, the spin duties have been entrusted to Salman Ali Agha in the absence of Abrar Ahmed.

In the absence of Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, the pace bowling will be spearheaded by Shaheen Afridi and supported by Faheem.

Pakistan's playing XI for first Test – Shan Masood (captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad.

(With ANI inputs)