Following the win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan hailed pacer Mohammed Siraj for his performance, saying that his "attitude and energy" changes the whole team. Siraj was absolutely electric on his return to Chinnaswammy Stadium, this time in GT colours and he troubled his former team with a brilliant three-wicket haul on Wednesday, which paved way for an easy eight-wicket win while chasing down 170. Speaking in a video posted on the official IPL website featuring batting coach Parthiv Patel, Sudharsan said, "I only believe in Siraj bhai. He is a game-changer. The attitude and energy he brings, it changes the whole team. I enjoyed it. I had a feeling he would have a great game because he is a game-changer."

On his own contribution with the bat, a fine knock of 49 in 36 balls, Sudarshan said, "Feels great. Always great to contribute for the team and getting those two points. The first two games they played really well. It is a great boost for us to beat the team which is in a good rhythm and hope we continue to play the way we play."

Sudharsan is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament, with 186 runs in three matches at an average of 62.00, a strike rate of over 157 and two half-centuries. His best score is 74.

On the environment within the team, Sudharsan said that it feels like a family.

"It does not feel like an IPL set-up," he added.

Coming to the match, RCB was put to bat first by GT, who won the toss and opted to field. As ex-RCBian Mohammed Siraj (3/19) reduced RCB to 42/4, a 52-run stand between Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma (33 in 20 balls, with five fours and a six) and a 46-run stand for the seventh wicket between Livingstone (54 in 40 balls, with a four and five sixes) and Tim David (32 in 18 balls, with three fours and two sixes) helped RCB make 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Sai Kishore (2/22) and Prasidh Krishna (1/26) were also impressive with the ball.

During the run-chase, GT lost their skipper Shubman Gill (14) early, but top knocks from Jos Buttler (73* in 39 balls, with five fours and six sixes), Sai Sudharsan (49 in 36 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Sherfane Rutherford (30* in 18 balls, with a four and three sixes) took GT to a win with 13 balls and eight wickets in hand.

Siraj won the 'Player of the Match' for his spell.

Now, RCB is in third place in the points table with two wins and a loss, giving them four points. GT is a spot below them with the same win-loss record and points.

