Mohsin Naqvi, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has been appointed as the new President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Naqvi was elected as the new ACC President in an online meeting on Thursday and will immediately take charge. “I am deeply honoured to assume the presidency of the Asian Cricket Council. Asia remains the heartbeat of world cricket, and I am committed to working with all member boards to accelerate the game's growth and global influence.”

“Together, we will unlock new opportunities, foster greater collaboration, and take Asian cricket to unprecedented heights. I also extend my sincere thanks to the outgoing ACC President for his leadership and contributions to the ACC during his tenure,” said Naqvi in a statement.

Naqvi, who has been PCB Chairman since February 2024, will serve as the ACC President for two years and succeeds Shammi Silva, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President. “It has been a privilege to serve as President of the Asian Cricket Council. The steadfast commitment of our member boards working together has been pivotal in elevating ACC's stature across the region.”

“I extend my gratitude to my predecessor, Mr. Jay Shah, Chairman of the ICC, under whose leadership the ACC reached significant milestones — including securing the highest-ever value for the ACC Asia Cup commercial rights, introducing a new pathway events structure, and paving the way for the continued development of cricket in Asia.”

“As I step down, I have full confidence that under Mr. Naqvi's capable leadership, the ACC will continue its remarkable journey and thrive,” said Silva, who was recently re-elected as SLC President.

The ACC further said Naqvi, who's also the Interior Minister in the Pakistan government, brings a visionary approach focused on unity, innovation, and strategic growth, reinforcing Asia's position as the epicenter of world cricket as the ACC President.

“Under his leadership, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) looks forward to a dynamic and collaborative future, with an enhanced commitment to development programs, youth engagement, and elevating the global prominence of Asian cricket,” it added.

