South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada has returned home from the IPL due to personal reasons, his franchise Gujarat Titans announced on Thursday. The Titans, though, have not specified the duration of Rabada's absence from the IPL 2025, where he has played two matches. “Kagiso Rabada has returned to South Africa to deal with an important personal matter,” the Gujarat outfit said in a statement. Rabada appeared against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, grabbing 1 for 41 and 1 for 42 respectively in those matches.

The 29-year-old was not picked for Gujarat Titans' match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Arshad Khan was drafted into the eleven in place of Rabada, and the left-arm pacer picked up the key wicket of Virat Kohli early in the innings.

In the absence of Rabada, GT could be relying on his South African teammate Gerald Coetzee or Afghanistan all-rounder Karim Janat.

