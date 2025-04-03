The Mohammed Rizwan-led Pakistan has been fined five per cent of their match fee for slow over-rate during the second ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton on Wednesday. Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after the visiting side was found to be one over short of the target after the time allowances were taken into consideration. As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which governs minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fees for each over their team falls short of bowling in the stipulated time.

Skipper Rizwan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Michael Gough and Wayne Knights, along with third umpire Paul Reiffel and fourth umpire Chris Brown.

This is the second consecutive instance when Pakistan have been fined for a slow over-rate. In the first ODI against New Zealand in Napier, which the visitors lost by 73 runs, the team was found to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were considered.

Trailing 1-0 in the series, Pakistan were bested by 84 runs as Mitchell Hay scored a career-best 99* to help the hosts post 292/8 in the first innings. Ben Sears led New Zealand's charge with the ball, registering career-best figures of 5/59 to help bowl out Pakistan for 208, despite resistance by Faheem Ashraf (73) and Naseem Shah (51) down the order.

The third ODI between the two sides is scheduled for Saturday, April 5, in Mount Maunganui.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)