South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Pakistan will resume Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against South Africa from 88/3 in Centurion. Currently, Babar Azam (16*) and Saud Shakeel (8*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as the visitors are trailing by 2 runs. Earlier on Friday, debutant Corbin Bosch hit 81 not out and left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen claimed two late wickets as South Africa took control over Pakistan. (Live Scorecard)