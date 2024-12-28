Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score Updates
South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Pakistan will resume Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against South Africa from 88/3 in Centurion.
Pakistan will resume Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against South Africa from 88/3 in Centurion. Currently, Babar Azam (16*) and Saud Shakeel (8*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as the visitors are trailing by 2 runs. Earlier on Friday, debutant Corbin Bosch hit 81 not out and left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen claimed two late wickets as South Africa took control over Pakistan.
1st Test, Pakistan in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2024/25, Dec 26, 2024
Day 3 | Rain Stoppage
SA
301
PAK
211&88/3 (22.0)
SuperSport Park, Centurion
South Africa won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.00
Batsman
Babar Azam
16 (34)
Saud Shakeel
8* (8)
Bowler
Dane Paterson
19/0 (8)
Marco Jansen
17/2 (4)
Topics mentioned in this article
SA vs PAK, 1st Test Day 3, Live Updates
UPDATE - 8.48 am GMT - It is still raining steadily at SuperSport Park and if the weather reports are to be believed, the chances for getting any play in the first session looks pretty bleak. We hope that it clears up in the afternoon and we see the two teams battle it out on the field.
UPDATE - 8.23 am GMT - Just what we feared! The rain is back and it is pretty heavy. We are in for a longer wait now. The forecast looks a bit gloomy, but we hope that we will get some action here. Stay tuned for further updates.
UPDATE - 8.14 am GMT - We have some positive news from the ground. The rain has stopped and the groundstaff are working hard to prepare the outfield. It should not be a long wait barring further rain.
Well, Day 3 should have started by now but it is raining currently in Centurion. The start of the 'Moving Day' has been officially delayed.
As we witnessed on both days, there were predictions of thunderstorms, but we haven't seen any yet, therefore, the weather conditions are likely to remain dry, offering enough assistance for the bowlers to extract bounce, swing, and turn. The day promises to be a battle of mental and physical strength, where every run will count, and the team that can maintain its composure under pressure will emerge on top. With plenty of cricket left to play, the result of this Test remains wide open.
The morning session promises to be crucial, as Pakistan’s middle order must handle the pressure of an already difficult task to get past the trail and to put up a mammoth target on the board. With Babar Azam at the crease and Rizwan yet to bst, Pakistan’s hopes rest on them to anchor the innings and build partnerships with the remaining batters. South Africa's bowlers, on the other hand will be looking to pick up quick wickets and reduce Pakistan to an even more precarious position. The pitch at Centurion, known for assisting both pace and spin, will be key in determining how the match unfolds. As the conditions change throughout the day, both teams will have to adapt swiftly.
South Africa, after a hard-fought innings, posted a solid total of 301, thanks to some gritty performances, particularly from debutant Corbin Bosch, who remained unbeaten on 81. Pakistan's bowlers showed their resilience, but a lack of breakthroughs in key moments allowed the hosts to gain a slight upper hand. Then, Pakistan had their task cut out as they began their second innings, but despite a quick start, they lost a few wickets, finishing the day at 88/3, still 2 runs behind South Africa’s total.
Hello and a warm welcome folks! The first Test between South Africa and Pakistan has unfolded with intriguing moments, and as we enter Day 3, or as we like to call it, 'Moving Day', the match stands finely poised. The hosts will know that even a slight lapse in the field could result in game-changing moments. They will aim to exert more pressure with both ball and field placements, while Pakistan’s batters need to stay patient and counter the relentless attack. Both sides are aware that the first few hours of Day 3 will play a defining role in deciding the momentum for the rest of the match.
... DAY 3, SESSION 1 ...
Right then, that is it from an entertaining Day 2 of this first Test. South Africa will be the happier side going into the 'Moving Day', but Pakistan also had good moments and will not go down without a fight. Day 3 will begin at 8 am GMT, but you can join us early for all the build-up. Cheers!
The Pakistani openers came out with intent in their second outing, quickly cutting down the deficit with confident strokes. But Kagiso Rabada produced a gem to dismiss Saim Ayub, followed by Shan Masood falling to Jansen after another promising start. Babar Azam endured a nervy phase, surviving a few close calls, while Marco Jansen struck to remove Kamran Ghulam, turning up the heat on the visitors. Yet, Saud Shakeel and Babar steadied the ship with grit and determination, bringing the trail down to just 2 runs before bad light intervened.
Pakistan began the second session brightly, with Naseem Shah striking early to dismiss Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen. However, they failed to maintain the pressure as South Africa turned the tables. Aiden Markram fell agonizingly short of a century, dismissed for 89 by Khurram Shahzad at a critical juncture. Yet, Corbin Bosch stole the show, playing a sensational unbeaten knock of 81 and rallying the tail to extend South Africa’s lead to a commanding 90 runs. Pakistan missed a golden opportunity to limit the damage, leaving the hosts firmly in control of the match.
South Africa dominated the morning session, heading into Lunch at a commanding 180/5, trailing by just 31 runs. Aiden Markram was the star, crafting a composed fifty and standing tall against Pakistan’s inconsistent bowling. He shared a crucial 70-run stand with Temba Bavuma before Aamer Jamal struck to dismiss the skipper for 31. David Bedingham added a brisk 30 off 33 balls, but his dismissal just before Lunch frustrated the hosts. Pakistan’s bowlers lacked the spark of Day 1, with Khurram Shahzad notably underused, possibly due to a niggle. Markram, unbeaten and in sublime touch, saw the rest of the session out along with Kyle Verreynne.
Well, it did not take long for the official confirmation to come in! IT IS STUMPS ON DAY 2! Session Summary - 88 runs and 3 wickets in 22 overs! Despite not getting full overs on both days, this game has moved at a rapid pace. South Africa have a slight advantage going into the 'Moving Day' where their bowlers will hope to turn the game completely in their favour. Pakistan, on the other hand, will need to bat extremely well to turn the 2-run deficit into a significant target for the hosts.
Hold on! What is going on here? The umpires have taken out the light meter, and they are taking a reading. It looks like they are not satisfied that there is sufficient light for the play to continue here. The players are making their way out of the ground and it is a bit disappointing to once again lose overs and time on this Test. However, it is still not officially Stumps, but with not much time left, it is unlikely we get more action.
Overpitched and on middle, Babar Azam drills it towards mid on.
Goes fuller and on middle, angling in, Babar Azam steps across and flicks it away nicely. Tony de Zorzi at mid-wicket dives to his right to make a good stop.
Hard length and outside off, shaping away, Babar Azam leaves it alone.
FOUR! Put away! Short of a length and outside off. Babar Azam gets the chance to free his arms and cuts it away between point and gully for a boundary. The deficit is down to just 2 runs now!
Full again and on off, Babar Azam steps across and knocks it to the left of the bowler.