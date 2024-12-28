The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) on Saturday announced a cash award of Rs 25 lakh for young Nitish Reddy, acknowledging his maiden Test century effort, which was crucial to India's fightback in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. The 21-year-old Reddy scored a resilient unbeaten 105 to steer India to 358 for nine on the third day of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. "It is a fortunate day and a happiest moment for the Andhra Cricket Association. We are very happy that a boy from Andhra has been picked for the Test format and international T20 format. As an honour, on behalf of the Andhra Cricket Association, Rs 25 lakh prize money is being given to Nitish Kumar Reddy," (ACA) President Kesineni Sivanath said.

Reddy, who has been a standout performer in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, showed his grit again in the fourth Test, sharing a crucial 127-run partnership with Washington Sundar (50 off 162 balls).

Reddy's remarkable innings was praised by cricketing legends with Sunil Gavaskar describing it as one of the greatest Test knocks in India's Test history.

Reddy's straight drive off Scott Boland that carried him past his maiden Test hundred has convinced the Australian pacer about the young Indian batter's potential with the bat.

Reddy made an unbeaten 105 as India reached 358 for nine in their first innings, and more importantly gave the side a chance to salvage the fourth Test here.

"Yeah, obviously he's playing really nicely. Coming in down the middle, it's a lower-order, but he's sort of trying to put the pressure back on us. And he's playing nicely," Boland replied to a query from PTI after the day's play.

"He played really well. He's been a young guy from India who's come through and strikes the ball really well. It looks like he's got pretty much every shot in the book," he added.

