India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 Live Updates: Bumrah Ripper Shatters Konstas Stumps, Australia One Down
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 Live: Nitish Kumar Reddy dismissed for 114 as Australia take 105-run first innings lead at MCG.
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 Live Score Updates© AFP
India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 Live Updates: Jasprit Bumrah's battle against Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja takes the center stage after India were all-out on 369. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mohammed Siraj didn't manage to hang on for long, with the all-rounder becoming the 10th wicket to fall. Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, and Nathan Lyon picked up three wickets each as India were bowled out on Day 4 of the 4th Test against Australia at the MCG. It was Reddy's gritty century on Saturday that kept the visitors fighting in the game after Australia posted 474 batting first. Australia would now look to build on their 105-run first innings lead. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 -
4th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2024/25, Dec 26, 2024
Day 4 | Morning Session
AUS
474&20/1 (7.0)
IND
369
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.86
Batsman
Usman Khawaja
10 (21)
Marnus Labuschagne
0* (3)
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah
7/1 (4)
Akash Deep
11/0 (3)
- 05:31 (IST)India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 4 Live: Bumrah Ripper Shatters Konstas' StumpsWICKET!!!!! A simply unplayable delivery from Jasprit Bumrah shatters Sam Konstas' stumps. A brilliant in-swinger from the Indian pace icon as the Australian rookie had to depart early this time.AUS 20/1 (6.3 overs)
- 05:27 (IST)IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 4: Konstas Begins FireworksWhile Bumrah hasn't bowled to Konstas much since morning, the Aussie youngster unleashed a brilliant hook shot to hit a boundary off Akash Deep. So far, a comfortable start for the Australian duo of Konstas and Khawaja.AUS 20/0 (6 overs)
- 05:07 (IST)India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 4: Bumrah-Akash Eye First BreakthroughJasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep begun India's attack with the ball in the second innings after Australia took a 105-run lead. Jasprit Bumrah vs Sam Konstas Round 2 is likely to be the focal point of the game while Akash has been preferred as the second strike-bowler to begin with, over Mohammed Siraj.Aus 7/0 (2 overs)
- 04:51 (IST)India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 4 Live: Nitish Kumar Reddy OUTAfter the third umpire drama, wicket for Australia in the form of Nitish Kumar Reddy. The India star went for the maximum at the long off boundary but only found a fielder. His innings comes to an end at a score of 114 while India also gets bowled out for 369.
- 04:47 (IST)India vs Australia 4th Test Live: Drama At MCG As Australia Protest 3rd Umpire's DecisionMohammed Siraj seemed to have edged the ball into the hands of a slip fielder but the unsure on-field umpire decided to review the matter and involve the third umpire. Since no conclusive evidence was available, the third umpire gave the decision in the favour of Siraj. Incredible visuals in the middle as Australia skipper Cummins asks for review.India 369/9 (119 overs)
- 04:39 (IST)India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 4 Live: Nitish Dealing In BoundariesNitish Kumar Reddy has shown early today that he isn't there just to hang on. As Nathan Lyon comes into the attack, Reddy looks to play a few shots, take calculated risks in the bid to keep the scoreboard ticking.India 367/9 (118 overs)
- 04:18 (IST)India vs Australia 4th Test Live: Weather Update On Day 4We had a few weather interrupts on Day 3 but the forecast today is much better than yesterday. The chances of rain at the MCG remain negligible, both on Day 4 and Day 5. We might be in for a Test match classic for the last couple of days.
- 04:11 (IST)India vs Australia 4th Test Live: Match To Start At 4:30 AM ISTAfter rain resulted into early stumps on Day 3, we are set to see the match resume at 4:30 AM IST (10:00 AM local time) today. Nitish Kumar Reddy is likely to try and keep the strike with him, as much as possible. But, Mohammed Siraj would also need to curb his attacking instincts. Interesting times ahead.
- 04:01 (IST)India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 4 Live: Can Reddy-Siraj Hang On?Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 4 of the 4th Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Nitish Reddy's hundred has helped India reduce deficit but he would need Mohammed Siraj's help in the morning session today again. The match ended about half-an-hour early on Day 3 due to rain. Hence, it would start early today.
