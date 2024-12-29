India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 Live Updates: Jasprit Bumrah's battle against Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja takes the center stage after India were all-out on 369. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mohammed Siraj didn't manage to hang on for long, with the all-rounder becoming the 10th wicket to fall. Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, and Nathan Lyon picked up three wickets each as India were bowled out on Day 4 of the 4th Test against Australia at the MCG. It was Reddy's gritty century on Saturday that kept the visitors fighting in the game after Australia posted 474 batting first. Australia would now look to build on their 105-run first innings lead. (Live Scorecard)

