Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram Engage In Hilarious Banter On Twitter

What started as a trip down memory lane for former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram soon turned into hilarious banter with then-teammate Shoaib Akhtar on Twitter. Tweeting a picture with Akhtar, Akram reminisced about the particular jersey they were wearing in that match, saying it was the best ODI kit he had worn as it captured Pakistan's colours, language and flag besides looking "really cool". "One of the best things about playing for Pakistan was proudly wearing my uniform, and this one had to be the best ODI kit I had ever worn. It was the perfect representation of our nations colours, language and flag and it also looked really cool," he tweeted and tagged Shoaib Akhtar.

In the picture, Akram can be seen talking to Shoaib Akhtar with a certain intensity, while the latter hears him out with the ball in hand.

The legendary pacer was quick to respond to his former skipper, saying "Looks like I was really getting told off. Tell me then, what were you saying to me?"

Payan lagta hai bahut ziada daant parr rahi rhi mujhe. Batayen phir kya keh rahay thay? @wasimakramlive https://t.co/ppNvy6BEiz — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 12, 2020

Akram was not one to let the opportunity to do some light-hearted trolling go so easily.

"I was probably saying any chance of bowling straight shabby," he responded, along with a grinning emoji.

I was probably saying any chance of bowling straight shabby https://t.co/GDZcyuLUlG — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 14, 2020

Akhtar, often considered the fastest bowler to have played the game, then fired in a yorker.

Janay dain @wasimakramlive bhai,

I was probably the most accurate bowler you captained. https://t.co/Mw0y9Use7A — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 15, 2020

"Janay dain @wasimakramlive bhai (Let it go, bro)," he tweeted and added "I was probably the most accurate bowler you captained."

Shoaib Akhtar keeps finding himself in the news for the statements he makes on his YouTube channel, which are often controversial.