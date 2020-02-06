 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Under 19 World Cup 2020

 17 Jan 20 to 09 Feb 20

"Is This How You Treat Your Stars?" Shoaib Akhtar Fumes At PCB After Under-19 Team's Loss To India

Updated: 06 February 2020 17:11 IST

After Pakistan's 10-wicket loss to India in the Under-19 World Cup, former fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar slammed PCB for not including former players in the coaching setup.

"Is This How You Treat Your Stars?" Shoaib Akhtar Fumes At PCB After Under-19 Teams Loss To India
Shoaib Akhtar slammed PCB after Pakistan's 10-wicket loss to India in Under-19 World Cup. © AFP

Shoaib Akhtar did not mince words as he fumed at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not taking help from former Pakistan cricketers for the betterment of young cricketers. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former Pakistan fast bowler said that players like him, Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan are available to help but the board doesn't seem interested. Akhtar gave India's example and said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) got Rahul Dravid at the helm and see the results he has got.

"They got India's best middle-order batsman Rahul Dravid for the coaching role in U-19 team. When you get a big guy, you need to pay him well. Here, Younis Khan went to take the job, the PCB offered him a job, and then they are bargaining with him. '15 lakh nahi, 13 lakh le lo' (take Rs 13 lakh and not Rs 15 lakh). He said, 'take it back'. Is that how you treat your stars?"

Shoaib said the performance of the Under-19 team would have been better had former Pakistan players were given the opportunity to guide the youngsters.

"There is Mohammad Yousuf, Younis Khan, I am here, just ask us. We will help the team. You think if we were a part of U-19 coaching staff, the team would have performed like this?" he said.

Shoaib lavished praise on India's Under-19 side and said that they show maturity on the field because they have a mature mentor in Rahul Dravid.

"Indian U-19 team was so mature because they have a mature coach. They got India's best middle-order batsman Rahul Dravid for the coaching role in U-19 team," he added.

On Tuesday, India handed Pakistan team a 10-wicket thrashing in the semi-final of the Under-19 World Cup.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India U19 India U19 Pakistan U19 Pakistan U19 Shoaib Akhtar Rahul Dravid Rahul Dravid Under 19 World Cup 2020 Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pakistan lost to India by 10 wickets in the semi-final of U-19 World Cup
  • Shoaib Akhtar did not mince words while fuming at the PCB
  • Akhtar said PCB should include former cricketers in the coaching setup
Related Articles
Pakistan Under-19 Players Need To Learn From Yashasvi Jaiswal, Says Shoaib Akhtar
Pakistan Under-19 Players Need To Learn From Yashasvi Jaiswal, Says Shoaib Akhtar
New Zealand vs India: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami "Instill Fear In Batsmens Minds", Says Shoaib Akhtar
New Zealand vs India: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami "Instill Fear In Batsmen's Minds", Says Shoaib Akhtar
"Have More Money Than Hair On His Head": Shoaib Akhtar Takes Nasty Dig At Virender Sehwag
"Have More Money Than Hair On His Head": Shoaib Akhtar Takes Nasty Dig At Virender Sehwag
India "Finally" Has MS Dhonis Replacement, Says Shoaib Akhtar
India "Finally" Has MS Dhoni's Replacement, Says Shoaib Akhtar
"Maar Maar Ke Bharta Nikaal Dia": Shoaib Akhtar Pokes Fun At Australia After Rohit Sharma Heroics
"Maar Maar Ke Bharta Nikaal Dia": Shoaib Akhtar Pokes Fun At Australia After Rohit Sharma Heroics
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 04 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.