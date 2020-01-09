 
Wasim Akram Unhappy After Losing "Family Heirloom" Watch On Flight

Updated: 09 January 2020 10:02 IST

Wasim Akram expressed displeasure on Twitter after losing a "family heirloom" watch on flight.

Fans came up with mixed response on Wasim Akram's tweet. © AFP

Wasim Akram expressed displeasure on Twitter after losing a "family heirloom" watch on flight. The Pakistan bowling legend added that he does not "feel comfortable" with the customer support provided by the airline company. "Lost my watch on flight EK 605 seat 10a KHI-DXB. I am now following @emirates. Please have someone contact me ASAP as I have exercised all customer service points in Dubai and do not feel comfortable that enough has been done. This watch is a family heirloom #LostMyWatch," Wasim Akram tweeted on Wednesday.

The airlines didn't take much time to respond on the former Pakistan cricketer's tweet, saying: "Hi Wasim, please DM us the description of the watch along with your flight details and email address. We'll check on this with our Lost and Found Team and let you know. Thanks."

The fans, however, came up with mixed response on Twitter as some tried to console Akram, while others decided to troll the 53-year-old for carelessness.

This is not the first time when Akram has felt discomfort at an airport as in July, 2019, he was rudely questioned publicly at the Manchester Airport.

Akram was asked to take out his insulin out of its travel cold-case and dump it into a plastic bag by the officials at the airport.

"Very disheartened at Manchester airport today, I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed. I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag," Akram had tweeted.

Former left-arm fast bowler Akram represented Pakistan in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets. He also played in 356 ODIs and picked a total of 502 wickets for Pakistan.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Wasim Akram Cricket
Highlights
  • Wasim Akram expressed displeasure after losing a "family heirloom" watch
  • Akram said he does not "feel comfortable" with the customer support
  • Fans came up with a mixed response on Wasim Akram's tweet
