Wasim Akram expressed displeasure on Twitter after losing a "family heirloom" watch on flight. The Pakistan bowling legend added that he does not "feel comfortable" with the customer support provided by the airline company. "Lost my watch on flight EK 605 seat 10a KHI-DXB. I am now following @emirates. Please have someone contact me ASAP as I have exercised all customer service points in Dubai and do not feel comfortable that enough has been done. This watch is a family heirloom #LostMyWatch," Wasim Akram tweeted on Wednesday.

Lost my watch on flight EK 605 seat 10a KHI-DXB. I am now following @emirates Please have someone contact me ASAP as I have exercised all customer service points in Dubai and do not feel comfortable that enough has been done. This watch is a family heirloom #LostMyWatch — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) January 8, 2020

The airlines didn't take much time to respond on the former Pakistan cricketer's tweet, saying: "Hi Wasim, please DM us the description of the watch along with your flight details and email address. We'll check on this with our Lost and Found Team and let you know. Thanks."

Hi Wasim, please DM us the description of the watch along with your flight details and email address. We'll check on this with our Lost and Found Team and let you know. Thanks. — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) January 8, 2020

The fans, however, came up with mixed response on Twitter as some tried to console Akram, while others decided to troll the 53-year-old for carelessness.

You should have taken good care of the watch. — S/\/€ (@shkovais) January 8, 2020

Don't worry you have lost one gadget; not your life. Nothing you or me carry after death.



Do some good things to the mankind. Your watch will not be remembered, but definitely your work. — Vilas N. Pasannavar (@Vilchamp) January 8, 2020

Now the value of the watch has increased further... its WASIM bhai's watch :) — Ankit1947 (@Ankit19471) January 8, 2020

Are jiss ko mile vo pahenlo apne bhai ki h love u bhai — keval0143 (@MKeval1432) January 8, 2020

This is not the first time when Akram has felt discomfort at an airport as in July, 2019, he was rudely questioned publicly at the Manchester Airport.

Akram was asked to take out his insulin out of its travel cold-case and dump it into a plastic bag by the officials at the airport.

"Very disheartened at Manchester airport today, I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed. I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag," Akram had tweeted.

Very disheartened at Manchester airport today,I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed.I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag pic.twitter.com/UgW6z1rkkF — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 23, 2019

Former left-arm fast bowler Akram represented Pakistan in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets. He also played in 356 ODIs and picked a total of 502 wickets for Pakistan.