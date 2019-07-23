 
Wasim Akram "Humiliated", Questioned Publicly At Manchester Airport

Updated: 23 July 2019 18:58 IST

Wasim Akram was rudely questioned and publicly ordered to take out his insulin and dump it in a plastic bag.

Wasim Akram was part of the commentary team at the World Cup 2019 in the United Kingdom. © AFP

Wasim Akram, the former Pakistan captain, expressed his displeasure on Twitter on Tuesday after he was rudely questioned publicly at the Manchester airport. The 53-year-old Akram was asked to take out his insulin out of its travel cold-case and dump it into a plastic bag by the officials at the airport. "Very disheartened at Manchester airport today, I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed. I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag," Akram tweeted.

Akram, the former left-arm fast bowler, represented Pakistan in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets. He also played in 356 ODIs and picked a total of 502 wickets.

The former Pakistan player was a part of the commentary team at the recently-concluded World Cup 2019 in the United Kingdom.

On July 14, England defeated New Zealand in a dramatic final to lift the World Cup for the first time.

In the final, both teams finished at 241 after the 100 overs were bowled. The match then went into a Super Over but that too ended in a tie. England were clinched the title on the basis of superior boundary count. Ben Stokes, who played a match-winning knock of 84, was adjudged as player of the match in the final of the showpiece event.

(With ANI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Wasim Akram Cricket
Highlights
  • Akram expressed his displeasure on being rudely questioned at airport
  • Akram was asked to take out his insulin and dump it into a plastic bag
  • The incident took place at Manchester airport
