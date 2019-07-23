Wasim Akram, the former Pakistan captain, expressed his displeasure on Twitter on Tuesday after he was rudely questioned publicly at the Manchester airport. The 53-year-old Akram was asked to take out his insulin out of its travel cold-case and dump it into a plastic bag by the officials at the airport. "Very disheartened at Manchester airport today, I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed. I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag," Akram tweeted.

Very disheartened at Manchester airport today,I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed.I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag pic.twitter.com/UgW6z1rkkF — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 23, 2019

Akram, the former left-arm fast bowler, represented Pakistan in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets. He also played in 356 ODIs and picked a total of 502 wickets.

The former Pakistan player was a part of the commentary team at the recently-concluded World Cup 2019 in the United Kingdom.

On July 14, England defeated New Zealand in a dramatic final to lift the World Cup for the first time.

In the final, both teams finished at 241 after the 100 overs were bowled. The match then went into a Super Over but that too ended in a tie. England were clinched the title on the basis of superior boundary count. Ben Stokes, who played a match-winning knock of 84, was adjudged as player of the match in the final of the showpiece event.

(With ANI inputs)