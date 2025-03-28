Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Updates, IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star batter Virat Kohli will aim to reach the historic 13000-run mark in T20 cricket when the side is hosted by Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk tonight. Kohli needs only 55 runs more to become the first-ever Indian batter to achieve the feat. Both the teams kicked off their IPL 2025 campaigns with a win. While CSK beat Mumbai Indians at their own den, RCB defeated Kolkata Knight Riders at latter's home ground. However, the Rajat Patidar-led side has a tougher challenge this time as playing CSK's strong spin attack at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai is no joke. For the record that matters, RCB have beaten CSK only once at Chepauk. The only win came way back in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. (Live Scorecard)

