Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli On Verge Of Massive Record
Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Updates, IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star batter Virat Kohli will aim to reach the historic 13000-run mark in T20 cricket when the side is hosted by Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk tonight. Kohli needs only 55 runs more to become the first-ever Indian batter to achieve the feat. Both the teams kicked off their IPL 2025 campaigns with a win. While CSK beat Mumbai Indians at their own den, RCB defeated Kolkata Knight Riders at latter's home ground. However, the Rajat Patidar-led side has a tougher challenge this time as playing CSK's strong spin attack at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai is no joke. For the record that matters, RCB have beaten CSK only once at Chepauk. The only win came way back in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. (Live Scorecard)
Negating spin has not always been a strong point of Virat Kohli's batting but in the last two years or so he has showed massive improvement in that department. Central to that change is his willingness to play more sweep/slog sweeps against spinners, and Kohli will have to bring all those expertise to the table on a blockbuster Friday evening. But then Kohli alone won't able to tackle a competent bowling machine, and he will require full-hearted support from Phil Salt, skipper Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma etc.
The pitch is expected to retain its character for this match as well, and the RCB batters, led by Kohli, will have to lift their game several notches to outwit an experienced bowling unit. Outwit is the key word here. The Royal Challengers' batting unit should be clever more than downright aggressive to score off CSK's three-pronged spin unit, and Kohli should lead that charge.
RCB's star batter Virat Kohli is only 55 runs away from reaching the historic 13000-run mark in T20 cricket. If he gets there, Kohli will become the first-ever India player to reach the milestone. He has scored 12945 runs in 400 T20 matches so far.
The Chennai outfit is constructed to win their home matches on a pitch that offers considerable help to spinners. They have the ever-familiar Ravindra Jadeja and have brought back 'old boy' Ravichandran Ashwin through last year's players' auction. The Chennai side has also added Afghanistan left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad too to the squad, and the troika did well against fellow five-time champions Mumbai Indians a few days back. The triumvirate bowled 11 overs against Mumbai, conceding an appreciable 70 runs for five wickets.
The two legends of the game of cricket - Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni - will be coming up against each other tonight. What a sight the fans would witness once again at the T20 extravaganza! While Dhoni is at the fag end of his career, it seems Virat still has a lot of steam in him. The latter scored a match-winning 59 not out for his side against KKR at Eden Gardens in the opening game of IPL 2025.
The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai is known to assist spinners. CSK hosted Mumbai Indians at the same venue on Sunday in IPL 2025. Out of the 15 wickets that fell during the game, 9 were claimed by spinners. The collective economy of the spinners remained slightly above 7. CSK restricted MI to 155 for 9 before chasing down the target in 19.1 overs.
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana, Gurjapneet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Abhinandan Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Romario Shepherd, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's hopes of exorcising a 17-year jinx hinge on their experienced batting unit finding its range when they face familiar foes Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Friday. It is worth noting that RCB have beaten CSK only once at Chepauk, in 2008.
