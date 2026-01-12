Indian batting star Virat Kohli once again showed why he isn't just admired for his cricket but also respected for his humility and spirit off the field. After India's thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first ODI at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, Kohli made a heartfelt gesture by stopping to personally thank the ground staff who worked tirelessly to prepare and maintain the playing surface. The 36-year-old took time out of his busy schedule to chat with them and posed for group photos with several members, a moment that quickly went viral on social media and warmed hearts across the cricketing world.

The match itself was a classic Kohli anchored India's chase with a superb 93, narrowly missing out on what would have been his 85th international hundred but still steering the hosts home alongside valuable contributions from Shubman Gill and KL Rahul. The win gave India a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

After the final ball, instead of immediately heading back to the dressing room, Kohli walked across the field to meet the ground staff at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi. Recognising the work that goes unnoticed behind the scenes, he thanked them for their efforts in ensuring the pitch and outfield were in top shape for a high-stakes international contest. Players often acknowledge each other after intense games, but Kohli's gesture stood out for appreciating the unseen workforce that makes international cricket possible.

Photos and clips shared on social platforms showed Kohli smiling and interacting warmly with staff, exchanging polite words and making sure everyone who wanted a picture with him got one. Many fans and former cricketers applauded the gesture online, calling it a “class act” and “true sportsmanship.”

KING KOHLI, A HEART OF GOLD..!!!! ♥️🥹



- Virat Kohli came and sat on the ground to clicked pictures with ground staff at Baroda yesterday.



pic.twitter.com/ZFevPivosk — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) January 12, 2026

Kohli will be back in action on Wednesday as India take on the Kiwis in the second ODI.