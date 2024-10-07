Skipper Rohit Sharma, along with some stars of India's triumph at the T20 World Cup 2024, recently appeared on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' and entertained the fans. Team India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the thrilling summit clash of the World Cup in June this year. With the victory, India also ended their 11-year-old ICC title drought. The entire country celebrated India's win like a festival and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated the players for their contribution.

To keep the festivities alive, Rohit, Arshdeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Axar Patel appeared on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' and took part in hilarious activities with the host and renowned comedian Kapil Sharma.

During the show, Dube was asked to imitate star batter Virat Kohli and Rohit had to guess the player's name. After Dube's hilarious imitation, Rohit was able to guess Virat's name but he jokingly slammed the Chennai Super Kings batter for his poor acting skills.

"Maaf karna bohot hi ghatiya acting kari. (I am sorry but your acting was terrible.)" Rohit told Dube. This comment by the Indian skipper left the fans in splits.

Apart from this, revealed that wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant thought of a brilliant ploy to slow down things in the middle, helping India disrupt South Africa's rhythm which turned tide in India's favour.

"When South Africa needed 30 runs off 30 balls, just before that, there was a small break. Pant used his intelligence to pause the game - he had a knee injury, so he had his knee taped, which helped slow down the game - because the game was fast-paced, and at that moment, all a batter wants is the ball to be bowled quickly. But we had to break the rhythm. As I was setting the field and talking to bowlers, suddenly I saw Pant fall on the ground," said Rohit.

"The physiotherapist had arrived and was taping his knee. Klassen was waiting for the match to start again. I am not saying it's the only reason, but it could be one of them - Pant Sahab used his smarts and things worked out in our favour," he added.