Himanshu Sangwan is a name that Indian cricket fans are going to remember for a long time. The pacer spoiled Virat Kohli's highly-anticipated Ranji Trophy return by dismissing him for just 6 runs. Fans flocked in thousands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi for the Delhi vs Railways clash but Kohli's stay on the pitch lasted for just 15 balls. For the 5000-odd crowd that assembled here to watch Kohli play for the team he last featured for 13 years ago, the fun didn't last for long. Kohli's off-stump was up-rooted by Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan in the 28th over of Delhi's first innings, a majority of them took no time to exit the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Who is Himanshu Sangwan?

The 29-year-old pacer was born in Delhi on September 2, 1995. He went on to make his List A debut for Railways in 2019, playing for the team in the 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy on 27 September. Himanshu then made his T20 debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on November 8 before getting his first red-ball outing with Railways on December 09 in Ranji Trophy on December 9.

A consistent performer, Himanshu arrived in the Ranji Trophy match against Delhi with 77 first-class wickets to his name. He has already featured in 23 Ranji Trophy matches to his name. In the white-ball format, Himanshu has scalped 21 List A wickets from 17 matches and 5 T20 wickets from seven matches.

Ahead of first domestic red-ball appearance since November 2012, Kohli had trained with former India coach Sanjay Bangar to iron out flaws in his batting that crept up on the tour of Australia.

More specifically, it was the ball outside the off-stump that haunted the former India captain on the two-month long tour Down Under.

Kohli came out to bat to a loud reception following the leg before dismissal of Yash Dhull at about 10.30am local time, which was an hour into day's play.

After collecting two singles, Kohli decided to dominate the opposition -- right-arm pacer Sangwan in this particular over.

Standing way outside the crease, Kohli disdainfully dispatched Sangwan towards the straight boundary.

It was still the first session and the ball was doing a bit but in his attempt to dominate Sangwan, the very next ball, Kohli went for an expansive drive off a good length delivery but missed it completely to see his off-stump shattered.

With PTI Inputs

