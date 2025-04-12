Abhishek Sharma batted like a man possessed during SunRisers Hyderabad's 246-run chase against Punjab Kings. The SRH batter slammed a 40-ball 100 as SRH made a mockery of the chase against PBKS. After reaching the century-mark Abhishek could be seen bringing out a note and displaying it to the public. The note became a matter of intrigue as rival captain Shreyas Iyer started reading it. Later, visuals showed the note said: "This one is for orange army". When Abhishek Sharma crossed 132 he became the highest individual Indian scorer in an innings in the IPL.

"THIS ONE IS FOR ORANGE ARMY".

- The message from Abhishek Sharma

wered the Punjab Kings (PBKS) side to a massive total of 245/6 in their 20 overs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Batters Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya came out in the middle to open the innings for their side.

In the first over, Prabhsimran blasted Mohammed Shami for three fours. In the second over, skipper Pat Cummins gave away 16 runs, with Priyansh being the aggressor with four and six. In the third over, Shami is taken down for three sixes and a four. PBKS is 53/0, with Priyansh (29*) and Prabhsimran (23*) unbeaten.

The first wicket fell in the fourth over at the score of 66 as Harshal Patel sent back Priyansh (36 runs off 13 balls) to the pavilion.

Following Arya's wicket, team skipper Shreyas Iyer came out in the middle to bat, along with Prabhsimran. Iyer ended the powerplay with a six. After the end of six overs, PBKS were 89/1 with Prabhsimran (41*) and Iyer (9*) unbeaten.

Debutant Eshan Malinga took his maiden IPL wicket as a fine catch at mid-off from Pat Cummins to dismiss Prabhsimran (42 in 23 balls, with seven fours and a six) at the score of 91 in the seventh over.

Left-hand batter Nehal Wadhera came out to bat next. After the end of 10 overs, PBKS were 120/2, with Shreyas (24*) and Nehal Wadhera (13*) in the middle.

20 runs came from leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari's over as Iyer smashed a four and two sixes. After the completion of the 12th over, PBKS were 149/2, with Iyer (48*) and Wadhera (17*) on the crease.

Shreyas Iyer went on to score his third half-century of IPL 2025 in just 22 balls, which came with two fours and five sixes.

Eshan Malinga got his second wicket, as he removed Nehal for 27 in 22 balls, with two fours and a six. PBKS is 164/3 in 13.3 overs.

In the 15th over, Harshal Patel dismissed Shashank Singh (2) when the team score was 168.

In the 17th over, a four from Iyer brought the 200-run mark in the 17th over with Iyer (82*) and Glenn Maxwell (3*) unbeaten.