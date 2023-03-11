Two of the most fierce competitors on the field, Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi squared off against each other once again in the Legends League Cricket T20 match between India Maharajas and Asia Lions. Whenever the names of Gambhir and Afride are taken in the same sentence, more often than not, bitter memories are relived of the two cricketing stalwarts' clashes on the field during their active days as cricketers. However, on Friday, a heartwarming moment was witnessed on the field, with Afridi checking Gambhir's well-being.

It was the 12th over of India's batting, with Gambhir on the strike. On the bowling of Abdul Razzaq, Gambhir tried to hit the ball towards the fine-leg boundary, but the ball hit the edge of his bat and hit him on the helmet. Though there was no serious damage done, Afridi went up to Gambhir and asked him if everything was alright before proceeding with the match.

The video of the incident has widely been shared on social media, with Afridi's gesture winning the hearts of the fans.

'Big-hearted' Shahid Afridi inquires if Gautam Gambhir is ok after that blow #Cricket pic.twitter.com/EqEodDs52f — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) March 10, 2023

As for the match, it was the Asia Lions team that emerged triumphant, beating India Maharajas by 9 runs, having put a total of 165 runs on the board while batting first.

Upul Tharanga (40) and Misbah-ul-Haq (73) were the top-scoring batters for the Asia side while Stuart Binny and Parvinder Awana picked up two wickets each for the Indian side.

Chasing the stiff target, India lost the opening batter Robin Uthappa early for a duck but Gautam Gambhir stayed put, scoring 54 runs off 39 balls. However, none of the other Indian batters managed to step up and the team lost fell short of the Lions' total by 9 runs.

