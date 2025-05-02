Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill once again got into a heated chat with the on-field umpires over a DRS call during the IPL 2025 encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. Earlier, Gill argued with the fourth umpire over his own dismissal and during the SRH innings, a DRS call involving Abhishek Sharma resulted in more disagreement. During the 14th over of the innings, Abhishek was struck on his shoes by a yorker and although the umpire was not interested in the LBW appeal, GT went for a review. The replay showed that the impact was just outside the leg-stump line but Gill was not happy as it did not show where the ball pitched. The GT skipper ended up having a heated chat with the umpires but Abhishek Sharma stepped between them and tried to calm him down. The situation was ultimately resolved with Abhishek and Gill sharing a funny moment between themselves.

A heated moment between Shubman Gill and the umpire. pic.twitter.com/DYcwHdh9Ta — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 2, 2025

Gujarat Titans roared back to winning ways with a 38-run mauling of Sunrisers Hyderabad after Prasidh Krishna's outstanding bowling complemented Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler's explosive half-centuries in the Indian Premier League on Friday.

The result meant SRH are all but out of the playoffs race, even as GT boosted their prospects.

The trio of Gill, Buttler and Sai Sudharsan fired in unison to propel GT to 224 for six.

In reply, SRH were off to a good start too but could not sustain for long and were stopped at 186 for six. Abhishek Sharma top-scored for SRH with 74 off 41 balls.

This was after Gill blazed away to a 38-ball 76, and Sudharsan chipped in with a breezy 23-ball 48 while forging an opening stand of 87 runs in just 6.5 overs, following which Buttler took GT past 200 with his 64 off 37 deliveries.

Prasidh once again excelled with the ball for GT, finishing with excellent figures of 2/19 in 4 overs. The only cause of concern for GT this evening came when Ishant limped off the ground after failing to complete the final over.

(With PTI inputs)