KL Rahul is in a terrific form for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025. In eight matches, Rahul has scored three half-centuries. His run tally stands at 364 at an average of 60.67 with a strike-rate of 146.18. It almost seems that Rahul is out there to prove a point. Till last year, Rahul was the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants. However, Rahul left the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025. He said he wanted to play with more freedom. However, some speculative reports have said that a viral meeting between LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka and KL Rahul after a match against SunRisers Hyderabad as the main reason.

Following that meeting, Goenka was severely criticised. Now, Amit Mishra, who played with the LSG team has revealed a new facet on how Goenka operates.

"I spoke to the coach last season, and he told me that captain, Mr. KL Rahul, is doing all the work. He is making the 11s, making all the changes, and planning. But this year, I don't feel like that. This year, after Zaheer Khan has come, I feel like he is talking to everyone. If you see, there is a discussion going on, they are talking to each other. With Digvesh Rathi the coach was talking," Mishra said on Cricbuzz.

"If you talk about the owner, I never felt he was too involved. Of course, he wanted to team to win. But we did lose matches and after that he never talked loudly or said anything wrong. I feel that the media has shown a little too much. I didn't feel that there was anything negative like that. But if there is any owner, he says that losing is okay, but just go out there and show some fight. Fight and lose, I have no problem. This is what people told me. This is what happened. Even after losing badly in Kolkata and Hyderabad, the owner came into the dressing room and motivated the team. He never said anything wrong or in a very high tone," he further added.

KL Rahul and Sanjiv Goenka again came face to face on the cricket field for the first time in IPL 2025, and their meeting was awkward. After Rahul slammed a match-winning 57* for DC vs LSG, Rahul had an awkward interaction with Goenka. The star batter barely looked at Goenka, as he shared a hurried hand-shake with Goenka. The industrialist appeared to be telling something to Rahul, but he barely noticed it.

Don't give a second chance to people who left you when you were struggling. Just ignore them like KL Rahul ignores Goenka.#DCvsLSG pic.twitter.com/M5Inye420N — Pops (@tis_Pops) April 22, 2025

Even in IPL 2025, Goenka has often been seen having intense chat with new LSG captain Rishabh Pant. In other videos, he can be seen encouraging the side.