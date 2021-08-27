Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to pay tribute to former Australia cricketer Sir Don Bradman on his birth anniversary. Born on August 27, 1908, Bradman became one of the best Test batsman in cricket history. After his retirement, the New South Wales native became an administrator for Cricket Australia and died in 2001 at the age of 92 due to pneumonia. Posting an old picture of him with the Aussie great, Tendulkar tweeted, "The folklore of Sir Don Bradman's batting genius is synonymous with excellence in sports. You will continue to inspire sports women and men forever. Thinking of you, Sir Don on your birth anniversary."

The photo was well-received by fans. In the picture, Sachin can be seen enjoying a fan moment with Bradman.

Sachin's former India teammate Yuvraj Singh also hailed the batting great.

He wrote, "Fondly remembering the great Sir Donald Bradman on his birthday. One of the greatest ever to have played the game who left behind a legacy of pure inspiration! #HappyBirthdayDonaldBradman".

Fondly remembering the great Sir Donald Bradman on his birthday. One of the greatest ever to have played the game who left behind a legacy of pure inspiration! #HappyBirthdayDonaldBradman pic.twitter.com/Y2zHNirvQm — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 27, 2021

Cricket Australia's social media handle also posted a vintage photo of Bradman and captioned it as, "The undisputed Greatest Of All Time. #OnThisDay in 1908, Sir Don Bradman was born."

The undisputed Greatest Of All Time. #OnThisDay in 1908, Sir Don Bradman was born. pic.twitter.com/96iJ8ykdjZ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 27, 2021

Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also wished the legend on his birth anniversary. Here is the tweet:

Remembering one of the greatest batsmen to have ever played the game, Sir Don Bradman, on his birth anniversary. #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/D58XmiIz6H — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 27, 2021

Here are the other reactions:

29 centuries in 52 Test matches, at an average of 99.94.



Sir Donald Bradman, forever unrivalled, born on this day in 1908. pic.twitter.com/Vk0U2pQPnX — ICC (@ICC) August 27, 2021

"Whichever side one favours, who can but acclaim a master"



#OnThisDay in 1908, Sir Donald Bradman was born.#LoveLords — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 27, 2021

Happy birthday to the Don of test cricket the best batsman of all time Sir Donald Bradman https://t.co/DALdIVsnAA — Sarmad MALIK (@sarmadaadeez) August 27, 2021

#OnThisDay - August 27, 1908 - the greatest batsman of all time was born.



Making 28,067 runs from 234 First-class matches Sir Donald Bradman boasts a batting average of 95.14.



From his First-Class matches, The Don made 117 Centuries. Of his 29 Test 100s, nine were at the MCG. pic.twitter.com/pYSIq1kCWs — Melbourne Cricket Club (@MCC_Members) August 27, 2021

The former Australian cricketer has the highest batting average in Tests of 99.94. He also has the most double hundreds in cricket's longest format with 12 double tons.