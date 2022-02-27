Despite announcing his retirement from international cricket in 2013, former India batter Sachin Tendulkar continues to win the hearts of fans. Regarded as arguably the greatest batter of all time, Sachin recently rescued an injured bird on the beach. Taking to Instagram, Sachin shared a video in which he could be seen holding a bird. The video also features another guy who can be seen using the bottle cap to pour the water inside the bird's throat. The legendary batter was also seen feeding some food to the bird, who had injured her left leg.

Uploaded almost 24 hours ago, the video has been doing rounds on social media, garnering over 120,000 likes.

"A little care and affection can go a long way to make our world an even better place," Tendulkar captioned the video.



Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Rescues An Injured Bird

Having made his debut in 1989, Sachin remains the highest run-scorer in both Tests and ODIs. He also has the record for scoring most international tons.

The 48-year-old amassed 34,357 runs in international cricket, across formats, with 51 and 49 centuries in Tests and ODIs, respectively.

Sachin recently hit out at a casino for using his morphed image for their promotion. He said he would also initiate legal action against the casino for the same.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin stressed that he was pained to see his images "being used to mislead people".

"I have never endorsed gambling, tobacco or alcohol - directly or indirectly, in an individual capacity. It pains to see that my images are being used to mislead people," he had tweeted.