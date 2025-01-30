Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli's long-awaited return to domestic cricket was marred by chaos at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi during the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways on Thursday. According to India Today, few fans were injured amid the chaos. With Kohli returning to domestic cricket after 12 years, crowd flocked outside the venue in large numbers from as early as 3 AM. However, outside Gate 16, the crowd started pushing each other and that led to couple of them falling down and getting injured. A police bike was also damaged while some fans left their shoes behind. The report added that a security guard was also injured while handling the entire situation.

Kohli confirmed to play a Ranji Trophy match after 12 years as Delhi won the toss and elected to bowl first against Railways in their Elite Group D match of the ongoing season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

Kohli's last Ranji Trophy game for Delhi came against Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad in November 2012. But following the BCCI's policy for Indian players to play domestic cricket when possible, Kohli turn out for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy.

His return comes at a time when Delhi, at sixth place with 14 points, have a very slim mathematical chance to enter the Ranji Trophy knockouts. They need an outright win over fourth-ranked Railways, but that may not be enough to enter the knockouts.

Such has been the craze of seeing Kohli in action in the Ranji Trophy that security officials at the stadium told IANS that fans had been lining up outside since 3am to enter the venue. With an overwhelming crowd outside the venue chanting relentlessly for Kohli and RCB, DDCA sources told IANS that Gate Number 18 has been opened after Gates 16 and 17 were opened.

Railways, on the other hand, will be led by Suraj Ahuja after regular skipper Pratham Singh was unavailable due to injury.

For Delhi, Kohli comes in for Jonty Sidhu, Pranav Rajvanshi replaces Rishabh Pant and pacer Money Grewal enters in for left-arm spinner Harsh Tyagi.

Advertisement

(With IANS inputs)