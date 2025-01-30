Virat Kohli's return to domestic cricket after 12 years was met with a massive amount of fanfare, as the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi was packed to the brim. With free entry for spectators, fans had flocked outside the stadium from the early hours of Saturday morning. In the middle of the game, one fan tried his luck at meeting Kohli, and breached security to rush onto the stadium. The fan even knelt down and touched Kohli's feet. However, he was soon escorted out by onrushing security guards.

The fan caused a halt in play, as he ran across towards Kohli with folded hands. The 36-year-old was fielding in the slip cordon, as Delhi chose to bowl first against Railways on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy encounter.

Watch: Fan halts play, touches Virat Kohli's feet

A Fan entered the ground to meet Virat Kohli and he touched Kohli's feet. (Sarah Waris).



KING KOHLI - THE EMOTIONS, THE GOAT. pic.twitter.com/oytIGjtu1k — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) January 30, 2025

The fan's action to touch Kohli's feet created a startling moment, and it wasn't long before security guards had escorted him out of the playing area.

While on this occasion it appears that Kohli was unharmed, such incidents underscore the possible danger towards players, even though they may appear heartwarming at first sight.

The turnout at Arun Jaitley Stadium underscores the impact Kohli continues to have on Indian cricket, even in domestic tournaments. His presence has breathed new life into the Ranji Trophy.

The Delhi-Railways clash is all set to be a must-watch clash as Virat will grind it out in Delhi jersey as he continues his journey towards redemption in the longest format. After years of breaking records, securing memorable wins as a captain and setting new benchmarks in Indian cricket, the 36-year-old has taken a humble refuge in domestic cricket to rediscover the consistency that set him apart from other players.

Ahead of the match, Virat had a two-day practice session with his Delhi teammates, a team led by young Ayush Badoni. During the practice, Virat clearly had the time of his life bonding with his new teammates, out of which plenty must have had grown up watching his heroics on the field.