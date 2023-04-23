Rajasthan Royals remain top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 standings but there remain a few concerns for the franchise's bosses to address. One of the worries for the team is the form of all-rounder Riyan Parag who has been allotted the finisher's role in the team. Parag's bat hasn't done the talking in a single match this campaign. In the match against the Bengaluru franchise, the management could decide to give one of the other youngsters in the team a chance.

The Royals need more from their fragile middle-order as they look to return to winning ways against an inconsistent but dangerous Royal Challengers.

RR are currently leading the standings with eight points after four wins and two losses, while RCB are at the fifth spot with three victories and as many defeats.

But RR have plenty to ponder going by their performance in the last game against Lucknow Super Giants at home.

Chasing a gettable 155, RR were off to a great start with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (44) and Jos Buttler (40) stitching 87 runs in 11.3 overs, before the middle-order crumbled to suffer a 10-run defeat.

In Jaiswal and Buttler, RR probably have the most potent opening pair and the duo has been delivering for the side this season. But it is the performance of the middle-order which has become a worry for RR.

Skipper Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer have scored runs but have not been consistent enough, and the team banks on them to close out games.

To make matters worse, Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag have failed to live up to the expectations.

In the experienced Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma, RR have good opening bowlers and they will have their task cut out against Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli.

In the spin department, Ravichandran Ashwin has impressed with his guile and tricks but Yuzvendra Chahal has been a tad expensive, and needs to lift his game.

RR likely playing XI against RCB:Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

