 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Bengal vs Delhi Match Gets Special Visitor In Steve Waugh

Updated: 27 January 2020 17:34 IST

Former Australia skipper Steve Waugh dropped in during the first session of Bengal vs Delhi Ranji Trophy game on Day 1 and was seen clicking photos of the iconic Eden Gardens.

Ranji Trophy: Bengal vs Delhi Match Gets Special Visitor In Steve Waugh
Steve Waugh turned photographer at Eden Gardens on Monday. © Twitter

Former Australia skipper Steve Waugh turned photographer at Eden Gardens on Monday and took everybody by surprise as he added gloss to the Bengal-Delhi Ranji Trophy game in the state capital. Waugh, currently writing a book "Spirit of Cricket", dropped in during the first session of the first day's play and was seen taking photos of the iconic Eden where he had enjoyed a World Cup triumph in 1987.

Eden Gardens, known as the Mecca of Indian cricket, was the venue of the memorable Test in 2001 when Australia lost to India after VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid's epic stand after following on.

The 1999 World Cup winning captain, dressed in casuals, later headed to the Kolkata Maidan and visited the Police AC ground and Calcutta Customs.

On Sunday, Waugh spent time at the Udayan children's home in Barrackpore on the outskirts of Kolkata.

Waugh, 54, is counted as one of the most successful captains in the history of the game. He represented Australia in 168 Tests and 325 ODIs in which he scored 10,927 and 7,569 runs respectively.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Steve Waugh Cricket Eden Gardens Eden Gardens
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Steve Waugh turned photographer at Eden Gardens on Monday
  • Steve Waugh visited the ground during the first session's play
  • Steve Waugh had enjoyed a World Cup triumph in 1987 at the venue
Related Articles
Sourav Ganguly, Steve Waugh Unite At Wankhede To Send Fans Into Nostalgia 
Sourav Ganguly, Steve Waugh Unite At Wankhede To Send Fans Into Nostalgia 
Australia Cricket Legends To "Come Out Of Retirement" For Bushfire Relief Match
Australia Cricket Legends To "Come Out Of Retirement" For Bushfire Relief Match
Steve Waugh Says Virat Kohli Will "Embrace" Day-Night Test Challenge In Australia
Steve Waugh Says Virat Kohli Will "Embrace" Day-Night Test Challenge In Australia
"Accidental" Australia Captain Tim Paine On Verge Of Ashes Landmark
"Accidental" Australia Captain Tim Paine On Verge Of Ashes Landmark
Ashes 2019: Mentor Steve Waugh Returns As Australia Look To Regain Lead
Ashes 2019: Mentor Steve Waugh Returns As Australia Look To Regain Lead
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 New Zealand New Zealand 105
4 South Africa South Africa 102
5 England England 102
Last updated on: 24 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.