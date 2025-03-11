A back injury with sideline Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav from the first half of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, according to a report. Mayank is currently at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he is undergoing rehab after getting injured following his India debut in the T20I series against Bangladesh last October. LSG had retained Mayank for Rs 11 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction in November, following his breakout season last year.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, "Mayank is recovering from a lumbar stress injury and has just resumed bowling."

Mayank's time in IPL 2024 was limited to just four matches due to a lingering side strain, but that run was enough to earn him a lucrative contract, as well as an India debut last year.

The report added that while Mayank could feature in the second-half of the season, the BCCI has not set any date tentative date for his return to action.

"There is no firm date set by the BCCI for Mayank's return yet, but if he meets all the fitness parameters alongside increasing his bowling workload, he could feature in the latter half of the IPL," the report added.

The 22-year-old generated a hefty amount for himself, considering his ability to test the speed gun with his breakneck pace effortlessly. Throughout the last season, Mayank consistently hit the 150 kph mark, helping him win back-to-back Player of the Match awards in his first two games.

Mayank's time in the last edition was cut down to four games due to a side strain. During his recovery, he picked up another injury, which further delayed his comeback. He eventually returned to on-field action against Bangladesh in T20Is, but another injury setback impeded his run.

In February, the franchise mentor Zaheer Khan indicated that the franchise is in no mood to rush the young pace sensation back. Zaheer had said that a roadmap toward Mayank's recovery was being worked on along with NCA.

"We have had some interesting conversations around his roadmap to recovery and fitness with NCA, so we're working with them. We hope for their support as well, them buying into the philosophy of really looking after a youngster because he is not only important for LSG, he is important for Indian cricket as well," said Zaheer to reporters as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

In the upcoming season, LSG will play its campaign opener against Delhi Capitals on March 24 in Visakhapatnam under the new captaincy of explosive southpaw Rishabh Pant.

(With ANI Inputs)