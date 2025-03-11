The ICC Champions Trophy final might have gone India's way but New Zealand star Glenn Phillips also made headlines for the exceptional catch he produced in the final, to dismiss Shubman Gill. As the India star looked to hit the ball over the head of the cover fielder, Phillips produced an unreal reaction-time to pluck the ball out of thin air, sending the batter packing. The video went viral on social media, triggering a huge debate over the incredible agility that the Kiwi star possesses.

A fan, while sharing the video, termed Phillips the best fielder of this generation, while also apologizing to Jonty Rhodes, arguably the greatest fielder of all time time.

"Sorry @JontyRhodes8 we believe in Philips best fielder of this generation," the posted on X (formerly Twitter).

In his reply to the post, Jonty wrote: "Don't be sorry, I agree."

In the final group-stage game of the Champions Trophy, Phillips had also taken the catch of Virat Kohli, who struggled to hide his stunned reaction after being dismissed.

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner also had a smile on his face, despite the team's defeat in the final, when asked about Phillips heroics in the field.

"He (Phillips) keeps doing it doesn't he," Santner said. Further speaking on the result of the match, the Kiwi spinner explained how India took lead in the game. "The powerplay was the best time to bat, Rohit and Gill cashed in, Rohit's innings was outstanding, almost a run-a-ball on that wicket and it put us on the back foot, but we knew the game could change quickly and we kept chipping away at the wickets and stayed in the game."

New Zealand and India have come up against each other on multiple occasions in ICC events. Heading into the final, the Kiwis had the upper hand in head-to-head battles but it was the Rohit Sharma-led team that emerged triumphant this time.