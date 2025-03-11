India clinched the Champions Trophy 2025 title with a comprehensive four-wicket win over New Zealand in the final on Sunday. India did not lose a single match in the competition and in the final, it was a special performance from skipper Rohit Sharma that proved to be pivotal for the side. With the victory, India solidified their position as one of the dominant white-ball teams in the world right now with three ICC finals in the last two years. Videos of the Indian cricket team's celebrations on stage with the trophy are viral. One of the videos shows fast bowler Mohammed Shami stepping off the stage when the players were spraying champagne on each other. The fast bowler, who took 9 wickets in the competition, rejoined the team moments later, for the photographs.

Many fans speculated that Shami moved away briefly because of his religious beliefs.

यह नजारा देखने के लिए 100 करोड़ देश वासियों

की आंखे तरस गई थी..



जय हिंद जय भारत 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/P9xQGpI3wP — Amrendra Bahubali 🇮🇳 (@TheBahubali_IND) March 9, 2025

Some recalled a similar incident during Australia's celebrations after their 4-0 victory over England in the 2021-22 Ashes series. When the Australia players were about to open the champagne bottles, skipper Pat Cummins realised that Usman Khawaja will not be able to join the celebrations. Cummins quickly asked the players to keep the bottles away and asked Khawaja to join his teammates.

Shami was among the five Indian cricket team players who made the cut in the Team of the Tournament for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Apart from the pacer, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and spinner Varun Chakravarthy were also added in the side. Shami claimed 9 wickets with one five-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the opening match of the campaign.

He was the joint top wicket-taker for India in the Champions Trophy along with Chakravarthy.

Meanwhile, it was a tournament to remember for Virat Kohli who produced multiple match-winning knocks and ended the tournament with 218 runs from 5 matches.